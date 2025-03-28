The Crowd: ‘For the Love of a Child” spring fashion event supports work of Childhelp

The Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach, opened its ballroom doors to welcome Orange County’s fashionable women for an annual spring gather in support of a serious cause, fighting child abuse.

The Orange County chapter of Childhelp, one of the premiere affiliates of the national organization founded in 1959 by Sara O’Meara and Yvonne Fedderson, held its 39th Fashion Show and Luncheon billed as “For the Love of a Child.”

Diana Miner, from left, Stardust donor Jacquie Casey and Katherine Meredith at the Balboa Bay Resort for Childhelp’s 39th Spring Fashion Luncheon. (John Watkins)

OC Childhelp President Julie Thornton-Adams greeted the sold-out crowd dressed to impress. Arguably, this fashion event on the Orange Coast is among the most glamorous and exquisitely produced spring runway shows and luncheons.

Credit for the impeccable production belongs in great part to the most dedicated OC Childhelp advocate Patti Edwards. Attending with husband Jimmy Edwards, Patti, honorary event chair and National Childhelp board member, has championed the cause of protecting the most neglected, abused and damaged children who have been abandoned by family, society and the system.

Nikki Bass and Bill Peters support the 39th Childhelp Spring Fashion Luncheon at Balboa Bay Resort. (John Watkins)

Childhelp has served as the last stop for decades, rescuing the vulnerable children lost and often slipping through the cracks of what should be a decent and humane, safe time in a young life to grow and flourish.

Standing tall with Edwards in the mission to save the children were the 2025 Fashion Show Luncheon event chairs Katherine Meredith and Diana Miner. The powerhouse duo, also setting the uber chic fashion vibe donning complimentary all-white spring wardrobe, produced a flawless event headlined by a runway fashion show presented by South Coast Plaza and curated by Stephanie Rogers, director of community relations.

Models strutted the elevated catwalk, which featured two lanes bisecting the ballroom, allowing all guests to share a perfect vantage point of collections from Bally, Balmain, Camilla, Lanvin, Missoni, Monique Lhuillier, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

A model struts the runway during the Childhelp Spring Luncheon presented by South Coast Plaza and held at the Balboa Bay Resort. (John Watkins)

In the crowd, seated at tables festooned with spectacular spring white-on-white arrangements, and dining on a luncheon multi-course service were Childhelp devotees Becky Cooper, Christine Bren, Carol Primm, Eileen Saul, Joyce Simon, Patricia Ford, Tracy Abel, Barbara Ganahl, Marion Hartwich, Jean deVries, Eve Kornyei, Pamela Selber, Dee Higby, Marion Jacobson, Betty Huang and Kitty Canada, to name only a few.

Major support for Childhelp over many years of generous giving of both time and treasure deserves tremendous appreciation and attention paid to special guests. Among the standouts are Beverly Cohen, Olivia Abel, Pam Pharris, Joy Estrada, Debra Violette, Gina Van Ocker, Mary Allyn Dexter and Jacquie Casey, also known as Childhelp angel and a Stardust donor. She and her husband, Michael Casey, have quietly rescued countless kids with their remarkable giving. Joining Jacquie at her table were close friends and family including daughters Kimberly Casey and Monica Booth, Gail Haft, Gayle Naylor, Heather Denton, Nancy Pelligrino and Lee Healy.

Childhelp Fashion Show co-chairs Katherine Meredith and Diana Miner, from left, with Children’s Friend Awardee Rosevelt Rawls and Honorary Chair Patti Edwards at the Spring Fashion Luncheon presented by South Coast Plaza. (John Watkins)

The inspirational highlight of the afternoon came with the presentation of Childhelp’s Children’s Friend Award. Patti Edwards introduced the audience to Rosevelt Rawls, a talented young lady who took the stage with considerable grace and confidence. Rawls accepted her award and shared her personal story and commitment to the Childhelp mission. At age 11, Rawls became a Childhelp Youth Ambassador under the tutelage of founders O’Meara and Fedderson.

Today, she continues that mission, traveling the nation having visited some 175 schools across 26 states and reaching more than 200,000 young people. Rawls shared her beautiful voice, performing an original song that took the event to another level of inspiration and purpose.