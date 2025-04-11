The Crowd: Coastal Orange County teems with activity this spring

A small band of people gathered on the corner of Bristol Street and Avenue of the Arts in Costa Mesa to protest the recent performance of the Israel Philharmonic at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. While protests are as much a part of the American foundation as apple pie, driving past, I couldn’t help but question the objective of standing in opposition to a philharmonic orchestra. Music, after all, is one of humankind’s most enduring gifts unifying people across borders, throughout the ages.

The concert, produced by the Philharmonic Society and sponsored in great part by the Henry T. and Elizabeth Segerstrom Foundation, was brilliant. Music director and conductor Lahov Shani led the orchestra in an inspirational program that began with a rousing performance of both the U.S. and Israeli national anthems. The “Star-Spangled Banner” and “Hatikvah” blended with explosive hope and promise.

Max Bruch’s “Kol Nidrei” followed, heightening the emotional pull of the evening. Leonard Bernstein’s “Halil” and then Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No 6 in B Minor” capped the evening concert that ended in multiple standing ovations, and then an encore. A special nod to principal cellist Haran Meltzer.

Cars are the stars

The Packard International Motor Car Club will bring its most elegant and historic display of what many auto collectors and historians consider the finest American cars ever built to a show at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Newport Beach, Saturday, May 8, from 8 a.m. to noon.

This 1932 Packard 901 will be among the vintage cars on display May 8 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Newport Beach. (Courtesy of Packard Motor Club)

Upwards of 40 outstanding cars, Concours d’Elegance quality, dating from the 1920s to the 1950s, will be on display. The Packard Club is headquartered in Santa Ana and is a non-profit social organization dedicated to the preservation of these remarkable examples of automotive engineering and art. The event is free to the public.

A 1940 Packard Darrin, one of the classic automobiles that will be featured at the Packard International Motor Car Club car show to be held on May 8 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Newport Beach. (Courtesy of Packard Motor Club)

Celebrating vets

The Balboa Island Museum is planning its popular annual Memorial Day BBQ in the Park honoring local veterans. The museum, working with sponsors including the Balboa Island Improvement Association (BIIA), the Louis and Gladyse Foster Family Foundation, Rusty’s Chips, 501 Park Avenue, and more, will produce the Monday, May 26 celebration at 115 Agate Ave., Newport Beach. Volunteers will serve your favorite barbecued burgers, dogs, SPAM and chili. Free to all vets; $15 for adults, $10 kids. To learn more visit biia.org .

A hole in one for Childhelp kids

The Newport Beach Country Club welcomes Childhelp’s Rich Saul Memorial Golf Classic on April 28. The 13th anniversary outing is named for the late former Los Angeles Rams center Rich Saul. The Childhelp Classic is celebrating its 43rd year on the Orange Coast and will be co-chaired this season by Debra Violette and Catherine Caporaso. Eileen Saul, Rich Saul’s widow, will act as tournament coordinator.

Organizers expect to raise more than $600,000 benefiting the work of Childhelp in O.C., saving the lives of the most abused and neglected children in need. Platinum title sponsors of the golf tournament are Jacquie and Michael Casey, joining executive sponsors the O’Connell Family Foundation and the Cleo A. Bluth Family Charitable Foundation. To learn more, visit childhelp.org .

Anne and John Wortmann recognized

They are calling for “All Hands on Deck!” Newport Sea Base will host its Good Sea Scout awardees Anne and John Wortmann on May 16 at a reception in support of youth involved in the various programs offered at Sea Base. More than 10,000 local youth participate in Sea Base marine-focused experiences annually. John Wortmann is a Newport Beach Commodore, and the chairman of the Board of Governors for Balboa Bay Club, among many other civic and charitable endeavors supported by both he and wife Anne, the Pasadena Rose Queen in 1976. For ticket information, sponsorship outreach and more, contact Elena Garcia at (714) 546-4990 x121 or Elena.Garcia@scouting.org .

A life of military and community service

April 5 marked Leo “Marty” Schlocker’s 100th birthday in Newport Beach, his home since 1964. The WWII Army veteran was an enlisted member of the 513th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 17th Airborne Division attached to Gen. George Patton’s Third Army. Wounded and captured by the German Army during the Battle of the Bulge, Schlocker discarded his dog tags that indicated his Jewish religion, fearing death, and was sent to Stalag 9B as a prisoner of war.

Leo “Marty” Schlocker and his wife, Pamela, are all smiles as they prepare to cut the cake at Marty’s 100th birthday celebration. (Jan Landstrom)

Following his service, Schlocker returned to the U.S. and served 23 years with the Los Angeles Police Department, 25 years in the Army Reserve, and 30 years with the L.A. Airport Authority as superintendent of operations. A lifetime member of the Newport Beach Elks Lodge 1767, Schlocker joined his wife, Pamela, family and friends celebrating his 100th, and a lifetime of family, community and national service.