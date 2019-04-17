The Crowd: Childhelp keeps the faith for 60 years

For the past 60 years in Orange County, Childhelp has perhaps best exemplified this belief. A faith-based Christian confederation, rescuing children suffering abuse and neglect, regardless of race, religion or national origin, was founded at a time America was embroiled in the Korean War by two young actresses who had volunteered to go overseas entertaining American GIs. Yvonne Fedderson and Sara O’Meara found an unexpected life-long purpose far more important than singing and dancing for the troops. Discovering countless orphan children living on the street in battle-torn Korea, many fathered by American soldiers and born of Korean women, then abandoned, ostracized by society and left to fend for themselves, Fedderson and O’Meara took action.