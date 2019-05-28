The Crowd: Big Canyon fundraiser helps Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County

For the past several years, Angelitos’ focus has been to support the high school “Bigs” Program, where high school students are matched with elementary school “Littles” to provide one-on-one weekly peer support, friendship and encouragement. Several years ago, the “Angelitos Award” was born, and it is awarded to two exceptional young people who are dedicated and very worthy “Bigs.” This year Nancy Mendez and Alexis Bustillos were selected as the recipients. They are outstanding young people whose lives have been enriched and who in turn have enriched the lives of other young people because of the guidance of BBBS. Sloane Kean, chief executive of the largest BBBS agency in California, which is also the second largest in the country, recognized her incredible staff members, who assist with all programming for the more than 4000 children the agency serves annually.