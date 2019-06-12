 The Crowd: Balboa Bay Club presents the 2019 high school scholarship winners

In America, education is at the pinnacle of said aspirations, enabling the future generation to find a path to a better life, a more peaceful and just world. America has made it clear to the rest of the world that education is the great leveler, an equalizer for any society. It is the foundation of the common expression, “You can achieve anything if you put your mind to the task and work hard for your goal.” With an education, one’s chances of success are exponentially increased.