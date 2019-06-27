The Crowd: Hoag dedicates Pickup Family Neurosciences Institute

“For years I heard my pastor, Dr. Huffman, say, `Don’t just give until it hurts; instead, give until it feels good.’ It has taken me some time to really get with this program. But now in the last two decades, I have learned the reality of what it means to be blessed and to be a blessing to others. Let me assure you that this feels good to me. What we are now doing for others is the highest form of investment I have ever made and some of the best money I have ever spent. And I know that this will continue to bear rich dividends for others long after I am no longer here.”