The Crowd: The Guilds' springtime event recognizes years of giving to Segerstrom Center

Since the founding of the Orange County Performing Arts Center, now named Segerstrom Center for the Arts (SCFTA), grass roots community support has been the foundation of its growth and cultural impact. Indeed, multi-million dollar donations from benefactors — led by the Segerstrom family in particular — have made the overall dream a reality. But at the community level, a confederation of regional chapters of Orange County patrons known as The Guilds of the Center have not only provided financial backing, but perhaps more importantly major community outreach enabling the center to impact the lives of all residents.