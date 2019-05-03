The Crowd: Orange County residents turn out for Doheny Eye Institute benefit in Los Angeles

Orange and Los Angeles County citizens came together April 4 at the California Club in downtown Los Angeles for the Spring Luncheon Benefit sponsored by the Luminaires, a group that supports the Doheny Eye Institute. Organizers chose “A beautiful summer day on the Amalfi Coast” as the theme of the “La Dolce Vita” event, attracting some 240 guests who shared in a luncheon, fashion show and boutique shopping. This all resulted in more than $100,000 in donations for the Doheny Eye Institute.