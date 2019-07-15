The Crowd: Members of the Whittier Trust sail in Transpac

The formula might be called a cousin to National Charity League, one of the most recognized programs of its kind for young women. The concept is simple and straight forward. Based on the belief that values and morals need to be taught, the organization seeks to promote the development of young men into future community leaders by way of involvement in service, charity and cultural immersion. In addition, protocol education is taught in a world that seems to be rapidly sacrificing expediency in place of mannered behavior.