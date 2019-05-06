The Crowd: Share Our Selves and Kure It reflect the best of the best

Kure It, a small but passionate local nonprofit dedicated to funding cancer research, announced reaching $1 million in grants in 2019. Kure It donors gathered for a reception to announce the milestone in their 11th year of raising funds for cancer research. The $1 million level already accomplished in the first quarter of the year adds to more than $8 million Kure It has raised since its founding by the late Barry Hoeven. To date, Kure It has funded 34 cancer research projects at 13 centers.