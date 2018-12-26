Before saying goodbye to this column, I have a few predictions about how Laguna will look in 2019

Speaking of the environment, if Laguna does nothing to control the tourists, the reefs will go barren. They already are in several areas. It’s completely out of control. Social media is making it even worse. Most tourists are oblivious and too self-absorbed to care. Add the reef problem to ongoing run-off pollution, and you have an untenable situation. Frankly, 2019 should be the year of the ocean. Double the budgets. Triple the staffs. Do whatever it takes.