Newport has an opportunity for reconciliation and a unified vision

Over 77% of registered voters in Newport Beach turned out at this last midterm election, which is a clear sign of active engagement. The voters expressed support for both continuity and change.
At our most recent council meeting, the council transition proceeded smoothly. We recognized a council member’s past service and welcomed a new council member to the dais. We also chose our new/returning mayor (Diane B. Dixon) and new/returning mayor pro tem (Will O’Neill).
The smoothness is unusual in that it marks the first time in recent memory that the mayor pro tem voluntarily stepped aside to nominate someone else in his anticipated place. And people who have reached out to us have expressed appreciation and hope in this coming year.
We have an opportunity for reconciliation and a unified vision of optimism going forward. We well understand that campaigns end, but the business of the city proceeds forward. And that means putting the city’s and the people’s interests first and foremost with respect, diligence and openness. We invite everyone to join us as we recommit to these ideals.
Mayor Diane B. Dixon
Mayor Pro Tem Will O’Neill
Newport Beach
Thanks from Laguna Beach
Thank you for the contribution you have made to making the city such a wonderful place to live. I hope your Christmas is wonderful and your New Year the best ever.
Bill Kelley
Laguna Beach