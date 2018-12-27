Thank you, Jim Carnett, for a decade of Daily Pilot columns

Now that the elections and holidays are behind us, it is time to focus on what we can expect and hope for in 2019. The obvious choice will be how we are represented in government at all levels. It will be such a pleasure to have newly installed Kim Carr on the Huntington Beach City Council. Ditto for newly elected Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley and that city’s new council members and Councilwoman Joy Brenner in Newport Beach. All of us in this neck of the woods will serve under Cottie Petri-Norris (D-Laguna Beach) in the state Assembly and Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Laguna Beach) in Congress.