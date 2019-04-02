Let those accused of cheating the college admissions process repay their debt by writing a check to SOY

The minute I heard about the families that had cheated to get their kids into prestigious colleges, my thoughts immediately went to Save our Youth, or SOY, a nonprofit that sits alongside the Newport-Mesa Unified School District and helps those without massive amounts of money and influence have a chance at the same dream of college and a better life. I felt like the SOY kids were being cheated, and it really infuriated me. Like most other things in life the educational system has become rigged for the haves over the have nots.