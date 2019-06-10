Public forums on Huntington Beach landfill were ‘train wrecks’

If there is no real consequence for parking and living in a motorhome in a neighborhood, those inclined to do so will be camping out in our neighborhoods. Would you want that in front of your house? Car hoarders will now be able to keep their cars on the streets, no need to store or maintain them. I know of two in my small neighborhood, whose collections are only kept in check because they must keep the cars running well enough to jockey them around every three days.