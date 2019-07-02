Mayor Katrina Foley and new council took the lead on addressing homelessness in Costa Mesa

WISEPlace has been helping women for more than 30 years. When I heard Helton talk about “tackling homelessness,” a light went off. What if coaches from the Rams, Chargers, UCLA, San Diego State and every community college and high school program in Southern California came together to “tackle homelessness?” I could see the Dodgers, Angels, Padres and every baseball team from Little League to Cal State Fullerton to the majors pitching in the “strike out homelessness.” Ditto for “slam dunking homelessness” with the Lakers, Clippers, Sparks and all the terrific basketball programs from high school to the pros. It not only would capture headlines, I’m guessing their collective work would put a huge dent in the problem every city in the region faces today.