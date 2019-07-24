CdM’s Megan Chelf, Huntington Beach’s Kekoa Nelson earn top accolades in Surf League girls’ soccer

Corona del Mar High junior forward Megan Chelf and Huntington Beach senior defender Kekoa Nelson earned top honors in the Surf League for girls’ soccer.

Chelf was the league’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player, while Nelson earned Most Outstanding Defensive Player accolades.

Chelf, a University of Arizona commit, scored a CdM program-record 22 goals and added a team-best eight assists. The Sea Kings (13-4-4, 3-2-1 in league) finished second in the league and advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, losing 3-2 at Troy in the first round.

Nelson, a center back headed for Cal State Dominguez Hills, helped Huntington Beach (11-8-8, 0-2-4) finish third in the league and advance to the Division 1 playoffs, where the Oilers lost 2-1 at Aliso Niguel in the first round.

CdM also had senior forward Natalie Hueston, senior defender Katharine Caston and sophomore defender Avery Doherty as first-team selections. Huntington Beach junior forward Summer Stewart and senior midfielder Delaney Brennan also earned first-team nods, as did Edison senior forward Chloe Helenihi and senior midfielder Rachelle Elve.

Edison (11-7-4, 0-3-3) finished last in the league and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Second-team selections included CdM’s Emily Mickelsen, Mia Ferrentino and Giovanna Broderick, Huntington Beach’s Alyssa Hornback and Anna Carleton, and Edison’s Abby McCollum and Cecelia Roghair.

Tabbi LaParl and Colby Barnett of league champion Los Alamitos shared league MVP honors.

