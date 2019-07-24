Estancia’s Desiree Mendoza is Orange Coast League’s best in girls’ soccer

Estancia High junior striker Desiree Mendoza earned the Orange Coast League MVP award in girls’ soccer after scoring 22 of her 28 goals in league play.

Costa Mesa junior Natalia Guzman, who helped the Mustangs win their first league title since 2008-09, was the league’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Mendoza helped Estancia (9-9-1, 6-3-1 in league) finish third in the league after scoring all four of the Eagles’ goals in a 4-2 win over rival Costa Mesa in the league finale. It was the Mustangs’ lone league loss.

Estancia went on to beat Lynwood 2-1 in the wild-card round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs before losing at Hemet 2-1 in the first round.

Costa Mesa (19-3-4, 8-1-1) advanced to the semifinals of the Division 5 playoffs, just its second semifinal berth in program history. The Mustangs lost 1-0 in the semis to Pasadena Westridge.

Costa Mesa senior midfielder Lisa Martinez, junior defender Vanessa Carrillo, freshman defender Daisy Carrillo and senior forward Rayleen Chavez earned first-team honors. So did Estancia sophomore midfielder Anika Scott, junior defender Adriana Ruiz and junior midfielder Wendy Millan.

Costa Mesa sophomore defender Jamilette Chavez, sophomore goalkeeper Aubrey Hallman and junior midfielder Saharai Aguilar were second-team selections.

Estancia sophomore midfielder Merlin Serpas and sophomore defender Crystal Arrellano also got second-team nods.

Calvary Chapel senior Ellie Radmilovich earned the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

