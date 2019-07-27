Los Angeles Rams open training camp at UC Irvine

Todd Gurley came into the Los Angeles Rams training camp with a balky left knee that dates back to last season, but that didn’t stop the star running back from participating on the first day Saturday at UC Irvine.

Rams coach Sean McVay insinuated that Gurley would likely miss some of the training camp practices, being put on a more veteran schedule. Still, it seemed like business as usual to anyone asked about Gurley’s status.

“I think he looked good,” quarterback Jared Goff said. “To me, he looked like he always does.”

Gurley himself wouldn’t argue with that sentiment.

“I don’t have to prove anything to anybody,” said Gurley, who rushed for 1,251 yards and scored 21 touchdowns last season. “I’ve been doing this for years now. It’s the same stuff every year ... When you entertain stuff, that’s when you start letting stuff get to you, that’s when you start being emotional. It’s the internet. How serious can you take the internet?

“I’ve been doing this for so long, bro. It’s my job. It’s what I do. I just had a couple of months off and now it’s like, ‘All right, let’s go back to work.’ ”

The Rams, who lost 13-3 to the Patriots last season in Super Bowl LIII, got back to work on a warm Saturday afternoon. Thousands of fans came out to support the team, including star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, a five-time Pro Bowler who reported to training camp this year after missing it the last two seasons.

Goff, who threw for 4,688 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season, said he was happy with the first day.

“I think it was the first time that truly felt like we picked up where we left off,” he said. “The first year was the first year with Sean, the second year we added [receiver] Brandin [Cooks], and the third year, this is it. Everyone’s kind of coming back. Collectively as a unit, it felt like there was no fall off at all. We know exactly what we’re doing, and it felt good, really good.”

Some fans sat in the covered stands on the north and south side of the practice fields, but others lined up along the fences to get closer to the action. Jose Jimenez of Bell wore a Donald jersey as he lifted his son Aaron, 2, on his shoulders to see the action.

“We were St. Louis Rams fans, then they came over here and man, glory,” Jimenez said. “I was born in [1989], so when I grew up they were already in St. Louis. I remember ‘The Greatest Show on Turf,’ Kurt Warner, Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt, all of them. Then I heard they were coming back, right in our backyard, and now we’re here ... I think we’re going to take [the Super Bowl] this time.”

The Rams continue training camp at UC Irvine through Aug. 4. There will also be scrimmages against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday in Costa Mesa and Saturday in Irvine.

Practices are free but registration is required online.

Cooper Kupp, a receiver limited to eight games last season due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament, was another fan favorite on the first day of training camp. Fans yelled “Coooop!” each time he caught a pass.

“We’re excited to have him out here with us,” McVay said. “He’s one of those guys you love working with, because he keeps you accountable as a coach. You better make sure you have the answers to the questions, because he’s doing his homework. If you say something wrong, he’s going to find a way to expose you, in a good way, though. It’s always positive.”