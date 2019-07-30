Lance Stewart returns for third run as Laguna Beach boys’ volleyball coach

The Laguna Beach High boys’ indoor volleyball program received a blast from the past with the announcement that Lance Stewart will return for a third run as head coach of the program.

Stewart previously held the position for three seasons from 1988-1990, and for eight seasons from 2004-2011. Over the course of those 11 seasons, Stewart’s teams compiled one CIF Southern Section title, three CIF State Southern California regional titles and seven league titles.

In addition, Stewart directed the Laguna Beach girls’ indoor volleyball program from 1989-1990 and from 2004-2012. Between the two stints, the Breakers girls’ program was also an Orange County powerhouse. Under the guidance of Stewart, they won 10 league titles, two CIF section championships and a regional crown.

At Laguna Beach, Stewart has notched an overall record of 211-90 with the boys, while his record with the girls stands at 242-95. He is the winningest coach in program history.

Advertisement

Stewart also had a brief but highly successful reign as the head girls’ volleyball coach at Corona del Mar. In 1992 and 1993, the Sea Kings won back-to-back section and CIF State Division I titles, with both of those teams being named Mizuno-USA Today national champions.

At the college level, Stewart has coaching experience with UC Irvine, Concordia, Irvine Valley College and Santa Ana College.

Stewart graduated from Laguna Beach in 1981, where he was a three-sport athlete in basketball, football and volleyball.

In football, he served as the quarterback for the then Artists. Over three seasons, he led Laguna Beach to a 15-13 record , including a South Coast League title in 1980.

Advertisement

In volleyball, Stewart earned a varsity letter all four years and helped Laguna Beach achieve a record of 61-11. He started at setter on the 1981 Laguna Beach team, which went undefeated.

Outgoing indoor boys’ volleyball coach Doug Mauro will remain on campus as the coach of the Breakers’ boys’ sand volleyball team.

David Brobeck back with Laguna Beach boys’ cross-country

The Laguna Beach boys’ cross-country team will experience its own family reunion, as David Brobeck will come aboard as an assistant coach for the program.

As a junior in 1989, Brobeck helped the Breakers win a Division III state title 65-127 over McFarland. He also headed the Laguna Beach cross-country program from 1998 to 2009.

Tommy Newton-Neal, an assistant coach for the Laguna Beach boys’ cross-country program when it won a Division 4 section title and a Division IV state crown last season, has accepted a job to coach cross-country and track and field at Oxford Academy.

Newton-Neal ran for the Breakers’ state championship team in 2009 as a senior, when Laguna Beach beat McFarland 69-122 for the Division IV title.