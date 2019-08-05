Connor O’Brien wins Costa Mesa City Championship golf tournament

The Costa Mesa City Championship golf tournament tested the skills of the field in all facets of the game.

After the championship flight of the 47th annual Will Jordan Classic teed off on the par-70 Mesa Linda Course on Saturday, the long drivers had a chance to make up ground on the par-72 Los Lagos Course on Sunday at Costa Mesa Country Club.

Connor O’Brien showed that his golf game translated to either course, carding a three-under-par 69 to win the tournament at seven under par.

O’Brien finished with a total of 135, two strokes clear of Ryan Knapp, Tyler Annear and Scott Blair. For Knapp, an Estancia High alumnus, it was his third time as a runner-up at the event.

The Los Lagos Course challenged the players, as only five competitors produced a round in the 60s. Nicholas Pham carded 68, which was the low round on Sunday.

Chris Rendler (even), Mike Carpenter (+1) and Mitch Johns (+2) joined O’Brien with scores of 69 on the final day.

Jim Jones, a 47-year-old who led the pack after shooting a six-under-par 64 on the shorter Mesa Linda Course on Saturday, finished in a six-way tie for fifth place. He shot 75 on Sunday to finish at three under par.



Also among the fifth-place group was defending champion and Marina alumnus Ramiz Jamal. He shot under par both days, but his two-under-par 70 on Sunday was not enough to make up a five-shot deficit coming into the day.

For the tournament, 17 players finished under par.

