Corona del Mar football hits the ground running on first day of training camp

The Corona del Mar High football team regularly plays its home football games at Davidson Field on the campus of Newport Harbor High.

Construction at CdM has relocated the Sea Kings’ training camp to Davidson Field, but regardless of where the drills are taking place, the Sea Kings were ready to hit the ground running.

Coming off their second CIF Southern Section finals appearance in three seasons, the Sea Kings carried out offensive and defensive drills. Sea Kings coach Dan O’Shea said it took two days for him and his coaching staff to prepare the plan for Monday’s practice, and he said that he is intent on maximizing the limited time they have for football-related activities.

“We have 18 hours with CIF now, so you have six days of practice, and you have to manage 18 hours in six days,” O’Shea said. “Every second, every minute counts. What we’re trying to do is eliminate any waste.

“We definitely, obviously, hydrate our kids, but if our guys are walking to drills, we’re dead because we just wasted a minute.”

An air horn sounded as the players quickly transitioned from one drill to the next. Some wore yellow jerseys to be easily identified as two-way players.

“It’s got to be like an orchestra,” O’Shea said. “If we manage it and organize it well, the practice will maximize the efficiency of our time, of 18 hours.”

O’Shea said that the team would be on the field for 2½ hours each day of practice, and then the weightlifting meetings would take place back at CdM.

Corona del Mar head coach Dan O’Shea, center, instructs his players during the first day of training camp on Monday at Davidson Field. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

Expectations are high for CdM between the lines this season. Donning one of the aforementioned yellow jerseys, Stanford-committed wide receiver and defensive back John Humphreys let it be known how lofty his goals will be this year.

“My personal goal and team goal [is to] win a CIF and state championship,” Humphreys said. “That’s all that really matters.”

A four-year varsity player, Humphreys has twice played in a CIF championship game without winning one. Last season, Simi Valley Grace Brethren beat CdM 26-14 for the Division 4 crown.

Humphreys added that if anyone needs added motivation in practice, all they have to do is say two words in their head: “Grace Brethren.”

“Our whole offense is back from last year, and just thinking about that loss gives me the chills,” said Humphreys, the Daily Pilot Football Dream Team Player of the Year in 2018. “Obviously, we want to go through that again, and we want to come out on top.

“We know what it takes to get there, and we know what it takes to lose that game, so every day, if we’re slacking off or something, you’ve just got to say, ‘Grace Brethren,’ in your head, and remember that loss because that’s where we want to be.”

Last season in a restructured Sunset League, CdM tied with Los Alamitos for first place. A lightning storm postponed play when the teams met on Oct. 12, and the game was not rescheduled.

The Sea Kings, who also bring back standouts in senior quarterback Ethan Garbers and senior tight end Mark Redman, both University of Washington commits, host Downey on Aug. 23 in their season opener.

Corona del Mar quarterback Ethan Garbers throws a pass during the first day of training camp on Monday at Davidson Field. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

Edison placed third in the Sunset League and lost at San Juan Hills 22-15 in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs. The Chargers began practicing last week with a Week 0 game in Hawaii on the schedule against Wailuku (Hawaii) Baldwin at War Memorial Stadium on Aug. 16.

Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley and Newport Harbor all start on Aug. 23. The Oilers open at home against Henderson (Nev.) Green Valley. The Barons start their season on the road at Wildomar Elsinore, and the Sailors travel to take on Woodbridge at University High.

Monday also marked the first day of training camp for Newport Harbor and second-year Sailors coach Peter Lofthouse.

“We’ve got a good group of kids that are returning from this past season,” Lofthouse said. “We’ve got a lot of experience playing varsity snaps, either as sophomores or juniors, and we feel like there has been a lot of progression and improvement with this group of kids.

“We think this can be a real exciting year in turning the corner for the program.”

Laguna Beach and Ocean View shared the Pac 4 League title with Western last season. The Breakers will play their first out-of-state game as a program in their opener, when they face Baltimore (Md.) Green Street Academy in Leonardtown, Md. on Aug. 22.

The Seahawks host Los Amigos in their first game on Aug. 30.

Costa Mesa and Estancia, two local teams from the Orange Coast League, will play their first games in Week 2. The Eagles take on Loara at Western High on Aug. 29, and the Mustangs make their season debut on Aug. 30 against Santiago at Garden Grove High.

Estancia and Ocean View will have their first day of training camp on Wednesday. Costa Mesa will have its first day of helmets on Aug. 12 under new head coach Jimmy Nolan .

Marina, which moved to the Big 4 League last season, will start its 2019 campaign at Laguna Hills on Aug. 23.

Los Amigos, which resides in the Garden Grove League, will host Dana Hills in a game at Garden Grove High to open its season on Aug. 23.

