Costa Mesa hires Jimmy Nolan as football coach

Former Fountain Valley High football coach Jimmy Nolan has been hired to lead the Costa Mesa football program, Mustangs co-athletic director Mike Ofer said Tuesday.
Nolan spent three years in charge at Fountain Valley before resigning in December, leading to the Barons to the CIF Southern Section playoffs the final two seasons. The Barons went 5-6 overall last season and placed fifth in the Sunset League with a 1-4 record.
At Costa Mesa, Nolan will take over for David Gutierrez, who was fired after one season. Costa Mesa went 0-10 last fall and was outscored by a combined 490-26.
Ofer said that Nolan impressed during interviews of eight candidates for the job at the beginning of February. Nolan also has coached at Montebello Cantwell-Sacred Heart, Laguna Beach, Compton Centennial, Carson and Lakewood, and has said before that he enjoys turning programs around.
“We were really looking for someone to energize our program after having a rough year last year, obviously, being 0-10,” Ofer said. “Jimmy’s name was available and he was interested in the job … Jimmy really stood out for us as the one who could really turn this around for us.
“His energy, his passion for the game is obvious. His love for kids and what he puts into it is second to none, so we’re really excited to have him.”