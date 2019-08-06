Vanguard University hires Amber Freeman as softball coach

Vanguard University recently announced that it has hired Amber Freeman to coach its softball program.

Freeman is a former Mater Dei High and Arizona State standout at catcher. She went on to star with the U.S. national team and in the National Pro Fastpitch league for the United States Specialty Sports Assn. Pride.

Freeman also owns and operates her own travel-ball program, which features three teams.

“I am so excited to be a part of the Vanguard family,” said Freeman, a three-time All-American at Arizona State and the 2013 Pac-12 Player of the Year. “My hope and goal is to maintain the standard of excellence and tradition that has already been established for the Vanguard softball program. My athletes will not only be great softball players, but great people and students.”

Vanguard finished 46-13 last season, winning the Golden State Athletic Conference and advancing to the NAIA World Series.

