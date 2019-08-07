Local girls’ basketball trio receives All-CIF Southern Section honors

Huntington Beach High’s Meghan McIntyre, Costa Mesa’s Katie Belmontes and Pacifica Christian Orange County’s Anna Eddy earned All-CIF Southern Section honors in their respective divisions for the 2018-19 season.

McIntyre, a sophomore guard, made the Division 2AA team. She averaged 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.2 assists per game en route to earning a share of the Surf League MVP award, which she split with Los Alamitos junior guard Sydney Gandy.

The Surf League champion Oilers went 23-7 overall and 5-1 in the league, advancing to the Division 2AA quarterfinals before dropping that game to Eastvale Roosevelt 37-36.

Belmontes, a senior small forward, made the Division 5AA team. She averaged 24 points per game in the Mustangs’ wins over No. 2-seeded St. Margaret’s and Oro Grande Riverside Prep in the Division 5AA playoffs.

Costa Mesa went 16-13 overall and 9-1 in Orange Coast League play to claim a share of its first league championship since 2008. The Mustangs also reached a CIF quarterfinal for the first time since 2007.

Belmontes shared the Orange Coast League MVP award with Santa Ana senior forward Esperanza Reyes.

Eddy, a sophomore guard, made the Division 5A team. She averaged 9.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 4.2 assists a game.

Western League champion Pacifica Christian went 12-4 overall and 9-0 in the league, but it lost to Saddleback 48-15 in the first round of the Division 5A playoffs.

