Huntington Beach’s Meghan McIntyre earns share of Surf League girls' basketball MVP

The Huntington Beach High girls’ basketball team won the Surf League with a balanced attack this season.
Sophomore guard Meghan McIntyre was the Oilers’ most prolific scorer, and she shared the league MVP award with Los Alamitos junior guard Sydney Gandy.
McIntyre averaged 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.2 assists per game.
Junior guard Marisa Tanga and sophomore center Andie Payne received first-team honors for the Oilers.
Tanga, a rugged on-the-ball defender, produced 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game.
Payne averaged seven points, 8.6 rebounds and two blocked shots per game.
Huntington Beach went 23-7 overall and 5-1 in the league, advancing to the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 2AA playoffs. The Oilers were eliminated by Eastvale Roosevelt 37-36.
Corona del Mar, which pulled off an upset win against Los Alamitos on Jan. 15, received two first-team nods in Samantha Uehara and Tatiana Bruening.
Uehara, a senior guard, contributed across the board. She averaged 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals per contest.
Bruening, a senior center, scored 14 points per game while shooting 50% from the field. The Chapman University commit also gave the Sea Kings 11 rebounds and two blocks per game.
CdM went 16-12 overall. The Sea Kings went 3-3 to take third place in league play, and they did not receive an at-large berth into the Division 3A playoffs.
Madison Copeland represented Edison among the first team. The junior power forward averaged 10.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
The Chargers finished the season with a record of 11-15 overall and 0-6 in the league.
In addition to Gandy, Los Alamitos received two more first-team honorees in senior power forward Makayla Burdette and sophomore guard Molly Clarke.
The Griffins (20-9, 4-2 in league) placed second in the league. Los Alamitos lost its first-round game in the Division 1 playoffs at Aliso Niguel 54-42.
The league did not have a second team.
::
Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.
For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.