Pacifica Christian Orange County’s Judah Brown is first-team All-San Joaquin League in boys’ basketball

Pacifica Christian Orange County High junior forward Judah Brown earned first-team All-San Joaquin League honors in boys’ basketball for the 2018-19 season.

Brown, who has verbally committed to St. Mary’s College, averaged a team-best 16.4 points, 10 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.7 blocks per game for Pacifica Christian (24-9, 5-3 in league). The Tritons finished third in the league before advancing to the CIF Southern Section Division 4AA title game and the quarterfinals of the CIF State Southern California Regional Division III playoffs, losing to league rival Fairmont Prep each time.

Pacifica Christian sophomore point guard Houston Mallette earned second-team accolades, while senior forward Solomon Davis was an honorable mention.

Junior point guard Atin Wright of league champion Fairmont Prep earned San Joaquin League Player of the Year honors, while Fairmont Prep coach Joedy Gardner was named Coach of the Year.

