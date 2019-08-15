9 locals are part of U.S. water polo teams at UANA Youth Pan American Championships

Seven local water polo players will compete for the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams at the UANA Youth Pan American Championships, which begin Friday in Trinidad & Tobago.

Newport Harbor High incoming senior center Ike Love, senior defender Reed Stemler and senior left-handed attacker Tommy Kennedy will compete for the men, as well Corona del Mar incoming senior attacker Tanner Pulice. Newport Harbor boys’ water polo coach Ross Sinclair is an assistant coach for the men’s team, which has Harvard-Westlake coach Brian Flacks as its head coach.

The women’s roster for the Youth Pan American Championships includes CdMar incoming senior goalkeeper Maya Avital, as well as Laguna Beach incoming junior left-hander Emma Lineback and CdM incoming junior attacker Grace Myers. Ethan Damato, the coach of Laguna Beach, is the head coach of the women’s squad.

The U.S. men’s team opens competition against Brazil on Friday at 12:20 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, continuing in the round-robin format against Colombia on Saturday at 1:40 p.m. and Argentina on Sunday at 12:20 p.m.

The U.S. women’s team begins play against Peru on Friday at 7:20 a.m. Pacific time, plays host Trinidad & Tobago on Saturday at 8:40 a.m. and faces Brazil on Sunday at 6 a.m.

The Youth Pan American Games championship match for both genders is on Aug. 23.

