Marina’s Jakob Alamudun among 5 locals earning All-CIF honors in boys’ basketball

Marina High senior guard Jakob Alamudun, Sage Hill senior center Johnny King and Pacifica Christian Orange County junior forward Judah Brown, senior forward Solomon Davis and sophomore guard Houston Mallette have earned All-CIF Southern Section honors in boys’ basketball for the 2018-19 season.

Alamudun was All-CIF in Division 3AA, while King made it in Division 5AA. Brown, Davis and Mallette of Pacifica Christian earned the honors in Division 4AA.

Alamudun, bound for Lehigh University, was the Daily Pilot Dream Team Player of the Year. The Wave League MVP averaged 20.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, helping the Vikings (16-13) win the Wave League title. It was their first league title since the 2002-03 season.

Advertisement

Marina lost 66-62 to La Cañada St. Francis in the first round of the Division 3AA playoffs.

King, bound for Pomona-Pitzer, averaged 18 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots per game for the Lightning (23-12). He helped Sage Hill win the Academy League title, the program’s first, and earned league MVP honors.

King also led Sage Hill on its longest postseason run in program history, advancing to the Division 5AA title game and the quarterfinals of the CIF State Southern California Regional Division V playoffs, losing to Oxnard Santa Clara each time.

Brown, Davis and Mallette helped Pacifica Christian (24-9) reach the Division 4AA title game and the quarterfinals of the CIF State Southern California Regional Division III playoffs, losing to San Joaquin League rival Fairmont Prep each time.

Advertisement

Brown, who has verbally committed to St. Mary’s College, averaged 16.4 points, 10 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.7 blocks per game for the Tritons. Davis, headed to Westmont College, scored 15.2 points per game and pulled down 8.8 rebounds per contest.

Mallette averaged 14 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game for Pacifica Christian.

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.