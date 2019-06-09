Daily Pilot Boys' Basketball Dream Team: Jakob Alamudun grew into top talent for Marina

Things all came together for the 6-foot-10 King and the Lightning, as he helped lead Sage Hill to easily its best season in program history. The Academy League MVP and a four-year varsity starter, King averaged 18 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots as a senior. He led coach Billy Conlon’s Lightning (23-12) to their first league title in program history and past the second round of the CIF playoffs for the first time, all the way to the CIF Southern Section Division 5AA title game and the quarterfinals of the CIF State Southern California Regional Division V playoffs. The Lightning lost to Oxnard Santa Clara each time. King, who had a big effort with 28 points and 26 rebounds against rival St. Margaret’s to clinch the league title in an overtime win, will play for Pomona-Pitzer next year.