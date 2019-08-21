Ocean View’s Gavin Kennedy is Golden West League MVP in baseball

Ocean View High senior right-handed pitcher Gavin Kennedy earned Golden West League baseball MVP honors after helping the Seahawks go a perfect 15-0 in league play.

Ocean View senior right-hander Sheldon Knowles earned the league’s Pitcher of the Year honors. The Seahawks’ senior shortstop Matt Starr, senior first baseman/pitcher Michael Fernandez, senior outfielder Sean Muirhead and sophomore third baseman/pitcher Caleb Hohman all earned first-team accolades.

Kennedy, bound for Cal State Fullerton, went 9-2 with a 1.09 earned-run average for Ocean View (24-11). He had 82 strikeouts in 77 innings and also hit .309 with one home run and 23 runs batted in. Kennedy helped the Seahawks win their second straight outright league title and advance to the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs, where Ocean View lost 2-1 at La Cañada in 11 innings.

Knowles went 8-3 with a 1.45 ERA, striking out 72 batters in 53 innings. He also hit .289 with one home run and 16 RBIs.

Starr led Ocean View with a .389 average, adding six doubles and driving in 20 runs. Fernandez hit .272 with two home runs, and his 23 RBIs tied Kennedy for the team lead.

Muirhead hit .310 with 19 RBIs, while Hohman batted .382 with two homers, 14 RBIs and a team-best 29 runs scored.

Ocean View senior catcher Matthew Maloney, junior pitcher Sean Hoodman and junior outfielder Joshua Ocampo all earned second-team accolades.

Segerstrom sophomore pitcher Nicolas Landeros-Sosa earned the league’s Rookie of the Year award.

