Week 0 High School Football Preview: Laguna Beach vs. Baltimore (Md.) Green Street Academy

Photo gallery: Laguna Beach vs. Hoover in football
Laguna Beach’s Jack Pigott stiff arms Glendale Hoover’s Gabriel Harris in a nonleague game on Aug. 24, 2018.
(Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Aug. 21, 2019
4:13 PM
When/where: 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Leonardtown (Md.) St. Mary’s Ryken High

Key Breakers: Sr. QB Andrew Johnson; Sr. WR/CB Noah Diver; Sr. WR/OLB Connor Fink; Sr. WR/CB Jack Pigott; Sr. C/NG Sammer Tarazi

Key Chargers: Jr. RB/OLB Elijah Gorham; Sr. TE/MLB Shane Cooper; Sr. DT Da’twone Gibson; Sr. G/DT Gregory Fowkles; Jr. WR/CB Khyree Elliott

Breakdown: The Breakers return to the football field following a second run to the CIF Southern Section semifinals in three seasons under coach John Shanahan … Johnson, the returning senior quarterback, leads the charge. An All-CIF Division 12 selection as a junior, he is coming off a season in which he set single-season school records for completions (238), passing attempts (426), passing yards (3,246) and touchdown passes (42) … Laguna Beach also has experience at wide receiver and in the secondary, but the Breakers will be looking for someone to step up in the running game. Junior Jackson Golden and senior Sam Tyrrell figure to be featured in the backfield … Laguna Beach will play its first football game outside of California, and only its second against an out-of-state opponent, when it takes on Green Street Academy … The Breakers enter the season ranked No. 6 in the Division 12 preseason poll.

Andrew Turner
