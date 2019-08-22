Brethren Christian’s Logan Egan is Express League MVP in boys’ volleyball

After leading the Brethren Christian High boys’ volleyball team to an undefeated run through the Express League, senior middle blocker Logan Egan received league MVP honors.

Junior setter Seth Klaasen and junior outside hitters Dakota Whitmire and Koby Gilman earned first-team accolades for the Warriors.

Junior outside hitter Jace Knowles and junior middle blocker Simon Zhang were named to the second team, and sophomore libero Levi Wicks received honorable mention.

Warriors coach Jannette Martes was also honored as the league Coach of the Year. Martes has since moved over to Liberty Christian, where she will be starting a K-12 special education program, teaching math, and serving as an academic dean for the middle school and high school.

Advertisement

Brethren Christian went 15-13 overall and 10-0 in the league, winning the program’s first league championship since 2007. The Warriors also qualified for the CIF Southern Section playoffs for the first time since 2011, advancing to the second round of the Division 6 bracket.

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.