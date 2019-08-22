Newport Harbor’s Dayne Chalmers, CdM’s Adam Flood share Surf League boys’ volleyball MVP

After their teams shared the Surf League boys’ volleyball crown during the 2019 season, Newport Harbor High outside hitter Dayne Chalmers and Corona del Mar outside hitter Adam Flood were named co-MVP of the league.

Chalmers, a UC Santa Barbara signee, had 420 kills on .393 hitting and 137 digs for Newport Harbor, which went 39-1 overall and 5-1 in the league.

The Sailors beat Manhattan Beach Mira Costa in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 final 25-20, 25-23, 15-25, 25-21. In the CIF State Southern California Regional Division I championship match, Newport Harbor again beat the Mustangs by a score of 18-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19.

Newport Harbor also had senior setter Joe Karlous, senior opposite Jack Higgs and senior libero Ryan Schroeder named to the first team.

Karlous, who signed with Pepperdine, had 1,244 assists, 120 digs and 23 service aces.

Higgs supplied 290 kills on .300 hitting, also providing 101 digs and 30 aces.

Schroeder had 192 digs and 19 aces for the season.



In addition to the USC-bound Flood, senior opposite Nick Alacano and senior middle blocker Matt Olson were named to the first team for the Sea Kings.

CdM went 22-8 overall and 5-1 in league play, advancing to the Division 1 quarterfinals before losing to Santa Barbara 26-24, 19-25, 25-23, 25-22.

Huntington Beach senior setter Aidan Knipe, a Long Beach State signee, and junior outside hitter Niko Colburn earned first-team picks.

The Oilers went 25-9 overall and 2-4 in the league, defeating Servite in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs before being eliminated by Mira Costa.

Laguna Beach junior opposite Geste Bianchi was named to the first team. Bianchi had 413 kills, 172 digs, 32 aces and 25½ total blocks.

Laguna Beach went 13-14 overall and 0-6 in the league, dropping its first-round match of the Division 1 playoffs at Los Angeles Loyola 25-19, 25-14, 17-25, 25-19.

Middle blockers Caden Garrido, a junior, and Alec Patterson, a senior, also received second-team nods for the Sailors.

CdM junior setter Bryce Dvorak and junior outside hitter Shane Premer made the second team.

Junior outside hitter Sinjin Choi and senior libero Mark Aparicio received second-team honors for Huntington Beach.

Laguna Beach senior setter Ayrton Garcia and junior outside hitter Andrew Reavis were second-team selections.

