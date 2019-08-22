Week 0 High School Football Preview: Los Amigos vs. Dana Hills

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Garden Grove High

Key Lobos: Sr. WR/CB/K Joshua Barriga; Sr. WR/CB Adolfo Chavez; Sr. OLB Juan Contreras; Sr. WR/SS Jesus Sanchez; Sr. QB/MLB Justin Boyer

Key Dolphins: Sr. QB/FS Zackary Saavedra; Sr. RB/OLB Trevor Gartlan; Sr. MLB Sam Shultz; Sr. TE/DE Liam Boersma; Jr. WR Kellan McGrath

Breakdown: These two teams have faced each other in nonleague play in each of the past three seasons. Los Amigos earned its first win against Dana Hills in that stretch last year, coming away with a 19-17 road victory on the strength of a late receiving touchdown by Chavez from then-quarterback Brandon Tinoco … Much has changed since then. After former head coach Carl Agnew left to join the coaching staff at Lakewood as defensive coordinator, the Lobos were set for a new beginning with Harold McDowell in charge. McDowell passed away in April, and Maopu Tuato has taken over the program. Los Amigos will play with heavy hearts, but in dedicating the season to McDowell’s memory, the Lobos also hope to bring about inspired performances on the field.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.