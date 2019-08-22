Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Week 0 High School Football Preview: Los Amigos vs. Dana Hills

Los Amigos High’s Adolfo Chavez rushes for a touchdown against Saddleback during the first half in a
Los Amigos’ Adolfo Chavez rushes for a touchdown against Saddleback in the first half of a nonleague game at Garden Grove High on Sept. 6, 2018.
(Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Aug. 22, 2019
8:15 PM
Share

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Garden Grove High

Key Lobos: Sr. WR/CB/K Joshua Barriga; Sr. WR/CB Adolfo Chavez; Sr. OLB Juan Contreras; Sr. WR/SS Jesus Sanchez; Sr. QB/MLB Justin Boyer

Key Dolphins: Sr. QB/FS Zackary Saavedra; Sr. RB/OLB Trevor Gartlan; Sr. MLB Sam Shultz; Sr. TE/DE Liam Boersma; Jr. WR Kellan McGrath

Breakdown: These two teams have faced each other in nonleague play in each of the past three seasons. Los Amigos earned its first win against Dana Hills in that stretch last year, coming away with a 19-17 road victory on the strength of a late receiving touchdown by Chavez from then-quarterback Brandon Tinoco … Much has changed since then. After former head coach Carl Agnew left to join the coaching staff at Lakewood as defensive coordinator, the Lobos were set for a new beginning with Harold McDowell in charge. McDowell passed away in April, and Maopu Tuato has taken over the program. Los Amigos will play with heavy hearts, but in dedicating the season to McDowell’s memory, the Lobos also hope to bring about inspired performances on the field.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

SportsFountain Valley Sports
Andrew Turner
Follow Us
Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611
More on this Subject
Advertisement