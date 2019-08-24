Recent CdM graduate Matt Olson dies in fatal car crash

Matt Olson, a 2019 graduate of Corona del Mar High, died early Saturday morning in a hit-and-run collision on the Interstate 110 South freeway, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The report said that Olson, 18, was struck on the freeway north of 37th Street, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

Olson was set to begin his freshman year at USC, where he was planning to major in business. He played on the boys’ basketball and boys’ volleyball teams at CdM.

Olson was a middle blocker for the boys’ volleyball team, helping the Sea Kings win the CIF Southern Section Division 1 crown, the CIF State Southern California Regional Division I title and the 2018 national championship as a junior.

Advertisement

He received a Coach’s Award for Hardest Working Player.

Olson also participated in the Best Buddies club on campus, which helped form friendships with people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

“He was such an unbelievable kid,” Sea Kings boys’ volleyball coach Sam Stafford said of Olson. “He was going to be, I’m sure, such an unbelievable person that it’s hard to imagine something like this happening to somebody like that.

“I was fortunate to get to know him his senior year, and it’s just hard. It’s hard to put into words what you think when something like this happens.”

Advertisement

USC also issued a statement expressing great sadness after the university lost a member of its student body.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with Matt’s parents, family and friends as they mourn this terrible loss,” the statement read.