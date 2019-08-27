College Roundup: Orange Coast College men’s soccer hangs on to beat Long Beach City

Freshman forward Tino Varona scored twice as the Orange Coast College men’s soccer team beat Long Beach City College 4-3 on Tuesday night in its season opener at home.

John Cisneros and Danny Vargas added goals for OCC, which got assists from Vargas, Matthew Ruiz and Takumi Taniguchi.

Goalkeeper Thiago Lino Da Costa made three saves for the Pirates, who held on after building a 4-0 lead over Long Beach (1-1).

OCC returns to action Friday at Los Angeles Harbor College in a 3 p.m. match.

