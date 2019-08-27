High School Roundup: Huntington Beach girls’ volleyball sweeps Ocean View

The Huntington Beach High girls’ volleyball team swept host Ocean View 25-17, 25-15, 25-11 on Tuesday in a nonleague match.

Xolani Hodel had seven kills, and Sydney Murrey added six kills for the Oilers (6-3). Jaclyn Sanchez distributed 18 assists, and Mia Christensen provided nine digs.

Alyson Nguyen had 16 digs and two service aces for the Seahawks (1-3). Katelyn Taylor had six assists and 10 digs, and Dana Abascal added six kills and two aces.

Aliso Niguel 3, Laguna Beach 1: Piper Naess had a team-high 16 kills, but the visiting Wolverines defeated the Breakers 25-21, 18-25, 25-18, 25-23 in a nonleague match on Tuesday.

Cambria Hall added 14 kills, and Hallie Carballo turned in 28 digs.

Laguna Beach (8-2) has lost two in a row. The Breakers travel to take on Tesoro in a nonleague contest on Thursday at 5:45 p.m.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Estancia 13, Savanna 4: Logan Richard scored seven goals in the Eagles’ season opener on the road.

Goalkeeper Griffin Beth made 11 saves for Estancia, which plays Marina on Sept. 4 at Westminster High.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Mater Dei 12, Sage Hill 6: The Monarchs swept all nine singles sets in Tuesday’s nonleague match at Los Caballeros Racquet Club.

The Sage Hill doubles teams of Lauren Avenatti and Alexis Ha, as well as Maddy Dao and Kimi Reddy, each won twice.

Sage Hill (0-1) hosts Santa Margarita on Wednesday.

Aliso Niguel 9, Newport Harbor 9 (Aliso Niguel wins on games): The Sailors dropped their season opener Tuesday at home.

