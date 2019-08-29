High School Roundup: Laguna Beach boys’ water polo starts 2-0

The Laguna Beach High boys’ water polo team routed Capistrano Valley 24-5 in a nonleague road match Thursday.

The Breakers (2-0) host Palos Verdes on Sept. 10.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Laguna Beach 3, Tesoro 2: Piper Naess had a team-high 18 kills and 17 digs, and the visiting Breakers defeated the Titans 25-21, 13-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-6 on Thursday in a nonleague match.

Natalia Hagopian had 29 assists and three service aces for Laguna Beach (10-2). Soren Patchell had 16 assists and 10 kills. Luisa LoFranco and Ella Tyus each pounded out seven kills, and Kendall Fraser paced the Breakers with 3½ blocks.

Huntington Beach 3, Orange Lutheran 1: The visiting Oilers won their fourth in a row with a 25-16, 26-24, 21-25, 25-22 victory in a Trinity/Sunset Showcase match on Thursday.

Huntington Beach improved to 8-3.

Mater Dei 3, Newport Harbor 0: The visiting Sailors were swept 25-8, 25-14, 25-21 by the defending CIF Southern Section Division 1 champions in a Trinity/Sunset Showcase match on Thursday.

Newport Harbor is now 1-1.

Costa Mesa 3, Loara 0: The Mustangs earned a 25-21, 25-22, 25-14 sweep on the road Thursday night to improve to 7-2.

Santiago 3, Ocean View 2: Dana Abascal had nine kills and five aces, but the visiting Seahawks could not hold on late in a 25-22, 16-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-8 loss in nonleague play on Thursday.

Alyson Nguyen had 29 digs and six assists for Ocean View (1-4). Katelyn Taylor added 13 assists and 14 digs, and Ava Arce had 12 digs and six aces. Giselle Gomez chipped in with seven kills, and Destiny Abascal added four aces.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Capistrano Valley 10, Newport Harbor 8: Amra Barton and Talia Baia swept in doubles for the Sailors in Thursday’s nonleague match on the road.

Kristin Lindh won once in singles for Newport Harbor (0-2), which plays at Sunny Hills on Tuesday.

