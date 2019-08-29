Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Week 1 High School Football Preview: Costa Mesa vs. Santiago

Photo Gallery: Costa Mesa High vs. Estancia in the Battle for the Bell football game
Costa Mesa’s Bryan Hernandez runs with the ball against Estancia during the first half of the Battle for the Bell game on Oct. 20, 2017.
(Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Aug. 29, 2019
5:19 PM
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Garden Grove High

Key Mustangs: Jr. MLB Ryan Bourbeau; Jr. QB Nick Burton; Sr. RB Bryan Hernandez

Key Cavaliers: Sr. QB Bernardo Monroy; Jr. RB/MLB Derrick Martin; Sr. RB/FS Adam Reyes

Breakdown: A new era begins as the Mustangs play their first game under head coach Jimmy Nolan … Costa Mesa has won just four games over the past three seasons, and it went 0-10 during the 2018 campaign … The Mustangs will look to turn things around with Burton lining up under center. Burton played football as a freshman at Marina, but he did not play last season. The strong-armed right-hander will have senior wide receiver Cory Richards among his targets, and Hernandez provides experience at running back at the varsity level … Costa Mesa last beat Santiago in 2015. The programs are very familiar with each other. They have faced each other every season since 2006, including CIF Southern Section playoff meetings in 2008 and 2009 … Santiago went 6-4 overall and finished third in the Garden Grove League at 3-2 last season. The Cavaliers did not qualify for the Division 13 playoffs.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

SportsCosta Mesa Sports
Andrew Turner
Andrew Turner is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot in October 2016, he covered prep sports as a freelancer for the Orange County Register for four years. His work also has been used by the Associated Press and California Rubber Hockey Magazine. While attending Long Beach State, he wrote for the college newspaper, The Daily 49er. He graduated with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and history. (714) 966-4611
