Week 3 High School Football Preview: Laguna Beach vs. Dana Hills

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Dana Hills High

Key Breakers: Sr. QB Andrew Johnson (18 of 41 passing for 351 yards, five TDs, one INT); Jr. RB/CB Jackson Golden (19 carries for 152 yards and three TDs); Sr. WR Raul Villalobos (four catches for 112 yards and two TDs)

Key Dolphins: So. QB Bo Kelly (27 of 68 passing for 578 yards, five TDs, five INTs); Jr. WR/CB Noah Simpson (18 catches for 213 yards and five TDs); Sr. DE Liam Boersma (33 tackles, 9.5 sacks)

Breakdown: Laguna Beach (2-0) travels to play at Dana Hills (3-0) in a nonleague matchup of undefeated teams ... The Breakers are ranked No. 2 in CIF Southern Section Division 12 while Dana Hills is No. 10 in Division 12 ... Laguna Beach is coming off a 49-14 win over Big Bear in which Johnson had four total touchdowns, two passing to Villalobos and Alex Morck and two rushing ... Dana Hills has victories over Los Amigos (27-7), Northwood (35-28 in overtime) and Saddleback (51-7) to open its season ... Kelly threw for 273 yards and four touchdowns against Saddleback as Dana Hills improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2004. The three wins matches the most for the program in a season since 2013 ... Laguna Beach is vying for its first 3-0 start since 2013.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.