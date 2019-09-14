College Roundup: Golden West football falls to 0-2

Corona del Mar High product Nathaniel Espinoza had two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns, but the host Golden West College football team lost 51-33 to San Diego Mesa in Saturday’s nonconference game to fall to 0-2 on the season.

Espinoza completed 11 of 26 passes for 211 yards, but he also threw two interceptions.

Adam Armstrong had four catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Jeremiah Wright added two grabs for 63 yards and a touchdown.

East Los Angeles 45, Orange Coast 17: The host Pirates fell to 0-2 after Saturday’s nonconference loss.