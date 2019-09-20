High School Roundup: Fountain Valley football routs Agoura, extends winning streak to three

Junior quarterback Jimmy Russell had five touchdown passes as the Fountain Valley High football team beat Agoura 42-6 in Friday’s nonleague game at Huntington Beach High.

Four of Russell’s touchdown passes went to senior receiver Blake Anderson, helping Fountain Valley (3-2) win its third straight game. Drew Reyes also caught a touchdown, and Tanner Ciok added a rushing score.

Derek Kubota had two interceptions to lead the Fountain Valley defense.

The Barons are on their bye next week and play at Newport Harbor in their Sunset League opener on Oct. 4.

Laguna Beach 42, Bellflower 21: Andrew Johnson threw for five touchdowns and rushed for another score, as the visiting Breakers doubled up the Buccaneers in Friday’s nonleague game.

Jack Crawford, Tyler Fields, Connor Fink, Noah Diver and Raul Villalobos each had a receiving touchdown for the Breakers (3-1).

Laguna Beach will host Estancia (1-3) next Friday.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Newport Harbor 10, Santa Margarita 9: Eli Liechty and Mason Hunt each scored twice for the Sailors in the South Coast Tournament quarterfinal match Friday at home.

Top-seeded Newport Harbor (7-0) will host Mater Dei in the first tournament semifinal match Saturday at 10:40 a.m. The title match is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

Huntington Beach 12, Los Angeles Loyola 11 (OT): The Oilers upset the No. 3-seeded Cubs in a South Coast Tournament quarterfinal match Friday at Foothill High.

Huntington Beach (7-2) plays No. 2-seeded Studio City Harvard-Westlake in a semifinal match Saturday at 11:45 a.m. at Newport Harbor High.

Laguna Beach 8, Foothill 7 (OT): Caden Capobianco made 17 saves for the Breakers in the South Coast Tournament match Friday at Foothill High.

Toby Bumgardner had two goals, including the game winner, and four steals. August Renezeder had three goals and James Nolan had two goals, two assists and three steals.

Laguna Beach (4-2) plays at Corona del Mar in a ninth-place semifinal match Saturday at 11:45 a.m.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Durango Fall Classic: Laguna Beach went 2-1 on Friday in pool play in the Las Vegas tournament.

The Breakers beat Gilbert (Ariz.) Campo Verde 25-12, 25-8 and Tallahassee (Fla.) Leon 25-22, 25-19, before dropping their final match of the day to Las Vegas Palo Verde 26-24, 21-25, 25-20.

Laguna Beach (21-5) then won a one-set playoff over Leon, advancing to face Los Angeles Marymount in the Round of 16.

FIELD HOCKEY

Edison 3, Huntington Beach 0: Cori Hoffer, Bella Espinoza and Ali Bryant scored goals for the host Chargers in a Sunset League Division B opener on Friday.

Edison improved to 5-3 overall, while Huntington Beach dropped to 11-3-1.

