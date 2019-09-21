High School Roundup: Sage Hill football wins big at Lucerne Valley

Junior quarterback Finn McClintock completed 12 of 15 passes for 200 yards and four touchdowns as the Sage Hill School eight-man football team won 54-0 at Lucerne Valley on Saturday in a nonleague game.

Senior running back Jake Nadelman had one rushing and one receiving touchdown for Sage Hill (3-1). Junior receiver Ben Romeo also had one rushing and one receiving score, as well as an interception return for a touchdown on defense.

Sage Hill coach BJ Crabtree said the offensive line led by senior Dhruv Patel and junior Christian Moyano was stellar, while junior middle linebacker Daniel Sherlock had double-digit tackles. Junior defensive end Alvaro Corona had multiple sacks and pressures.

Sage Hill has a bye next week.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Corona del Mar High finished fourth at the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions on Saturday, losing 25-22, 21-25, 21-25, 28-26, 14-16 to Canyon Crest Academy.

CdM (13-5) lost to Santa Barbara San Marcos 25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-23 on Saturday morning, which sent the Sea Kings to the third-place match.

On Friday, the Sea Kings beat Newbury Park 25-19, 25-12, 25-11 and Arroyo Grande 25-14, 23-25, 25-14, 29-27.

Durango Fall Classic: Laguna Beach finished 14th in the two-day Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas.

The Breakers (21-7) lost to Los Angeles Marymount 25-23, 25-21 in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

Laguna Beach then beat Foothill in a one-set match, before falling to Honolulu Iolani 17-25, 25-23, 25-19.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Sage Hill senior Kate Miller finished third with a personal-best time of 20 minutes 3 seconds on Saturday in the Brentwood Small School Invitational.

The Sage Hill girls’ team was the runner-up to Carpinteria Cate by a score of 33-48.

Senior Hannah Ren (seventh, 21:20), senior Ashley Zeng (14th, 22:25), freshman Lorelei Jorden (T-17th, 22:36) and senior Linda Luna-Aguas (T-17th, 22:36) filled out the scoring quintet for the Lightning.

