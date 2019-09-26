Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Week 5 High School Football Preview: Marina vs. El Modena

tn-dpt-sp-hb-marina-football-huntington-20190920-1.jpg
Marina running back Brantt Riederich rushes for his second touchdown against Huntington Beach during the first half of the Oil vs. Water rivalry game at Westminster High on Sept. 20.
(Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Sep. 26, 2019
4:31 PM
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Segerstrom High

Key Vikings: Jr. WR/DB Dane Brenton; Jr. QB Jack Miller; Jr. RB/LB Brantt Riederich; Sr. FB/LB Nathan O’Rourke

Key Vanguards: Jr. RB/CB Jean Vargas; Sr. QB Nathan Lomeli; Jr. TE/DE Caleb Manson; Jr. WR/OLB Zane Metoyer

Breakdown: The Vikings (4-0) have already matched their most wins for a single season under sixth-year coach Jeff Turley … Marina, ranked fifth in the CIF Southern Section Division 11 poll, now sets its sights on securing its first playoff berth since 2001 … An explosive running attack and an opportunistic defense have accounted for the Vikings’ hot start. Riederich had a career-high 209 rushing yards with two touchdowns in a 34-14 win over Huntington Beach last week, which marked the Vikings’ first win over the rival Oilers since Sept. 25, 2008. Marina has also forced 10 turnovers on defense over its last two games … The Vanguards (3-1) have won two games in a row. El Modena beat Marina 24-13 last year. The Vanguards are two years removed from winning a CIF championship in Division 7.

::

Andrew Turner
