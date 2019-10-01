Calvary Chapel girls’ volleyball sweeps Costa Mesa, takes sole possession of first place

It is only the second season since longtime frontrunner Laguna Beach High departed for the Sunset Conference, but it is already becoming clear which Orange Coast League matchup is the one to watch in girls’ volleyball.

For the second year in a row, it appears that the league title will come down to the home-and-home set between Costa Mesa and Calvary Chapel.

The reigning league champion Eagles successfully defended their home court on Tuesday night.

Sophomore opposite Delaney Hill had a team-high 12 kills to lead Calvary Chapel to a 25-20, 25-14, 25-22 sweep and handing the visiting Mustangs their first loss in league play.

Advertisement

Senior middle blocker Cornelia Eikeri added 10 kills and two blocks for Calvary Chapel (19-4, 5-0 in league), which is ranked No. 2 in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 poll. Senior outside hitter Makenzie Hill had nine kills and three service aces.

Calvary Chapel’s Cornelia Eikeri, left, and Makenzie Hill try to block a shot in an Orange Coast League match against Costa Mesa on Tuesday in Santa Ana. (Drew A. Kelley)

“I think right now, what we’re looking at is really it’s between Costa Mesa and Calvary [Chapel],” Eagles coach Joshua Hill said. “Whoever can assert themselves as the top-level competitor is going to be who wins the league.

“Fortunately, today, that was us. I don’t think that we played that clean of a game, but we eked out with a win, and we’ll probably get after it again. It’s the last league game of the year. It will be at Costa Mesa, so we’ll have some fun.”



Advertisement

Sophomore setter Gabby Reinking distributed 19 assists to go with two crucial kills as the Mustangs (15-8, 4-1) mounted a comeback attempt in the third set. Freshman setter Olivia Neumann also had nine assists and six aces for the Eagles.

“We all work together as a team,” Reinking said. “That’s how we won. We just talked together. The Hill sisters, they got some clutch kills, too, so that really helped.”

Reinking, who also plays sand volleyball, had two dumps for kills after Costa Mesa narrowed a 17-6 deficit to 22-20 on a kill by middle blocker Tarah Harmon.

“Hitting is all about rhythm, and we didn’t feel like we were getting into rhythm, and neither did she,” Joshua Hill said of Reinking. “She made a great decision to take that dump and see what happened.

“They were good [dumps]. There was nothing bad about them. Our hitters, I don’t think, were in rhythm. She did a great job, perfect placement. She’s got probably the highest volleyball IQ on the floor.”

Costa Mesa will host Calvary Chapel in the season finale on Oct. 16.

Costa Mesa’s Malia Tufuga (16) blasts a kill past Calvary Chapel’s Cornelia Eikeri (21) and Makenzie Hill in an Orange Coast League match on Tuesday in Santa Ana. (Drew A. Kelley)

Senior opposite Malia Tufuga led the Mustangs with 12 kills, nine assists, 2½ blocks and an ace. Middle blocker Lorelei Hobbis had four kills and two blocks, while Harmon also provided four kills and 2½ blocks. Jade Young handed out 11 assists.

Advertisement

Senior opposite Tevani Seanoa made her season debut for the Mustangs, providing three kills and a block. She said that she had not played volleyball since she was a freshman because she was home-schooled for the past two years.

“She only joined the team a few weeks ago, really, so that’s a huge improvement [at the opposite] position,” Mustangs coach Jillian Rifkin said. “We’ve been searching all season to find someone to fill in to that position, to opposite, because we need two opposites because of the 6-2 [offense].”

Seanoa said that she was encouraged to join the team by seniors Rae Galarion, Frinny Ross and Tufuga.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been out there,” Seanoa said. “I was just trying to help the team. Shout out to my coaches, though, because they gave me extra help, extra practices.”

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.