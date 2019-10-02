Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Week 6 High School Football Preview: Corona del Mar vs. Huntington Beach

tn-dpt-sp-nb-cdm-football-lakewood-20190913-13.jpg
Corona del Mar’s John Humphreys (6) fights for additional yards as he is tackled by Lakewood’s Kevon Baly, left, and Ormanie Arnold in a nonleague game at Newport Harbor High on Sept. 13.
(Tim Berger / Staff Photographer)
By Andrew TurnerStaff Writer 
Oct. 2, 2019
6:55 PM
When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Huntington Beach High

Key Sea Kings: Sr. QB Ethan Garbers (118 of 172 passing for 1,764 yards, 24 TDs and three INTs; 18 carries for 102 yards); Sr. WR/SS John Humphreys (36 catches for 624 yards and 10 TDs); Sr. WR/FS Bradley Schlom (42 catches for 580 yards and seven TDs; 171 kick return yards for one TD; 70 punt return yards for one TD)

Key Oilers: Sr. RB/CB Brandon Ferrin (30 carries for 98 yards and one TD; six catches for 65 yards and one TD; 15 tackles and two interceptions); So. WR/CB Eli Anderson (39 tackles, six tackles for a loss, one sack and one INT); Sr. FB/DE Brandon Bova (12 carries for 72 yards; two catches for 37 yards; 28 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, five sacks, one INT and one forced fumble)

Breakdown: Corona del Mar (5-0) carries a 35-game unbeaten streak in league games into Thursday night’s Sunset League opener against Huntington Beach (1-4) … CdM climbed from third to first in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 poll following a 42-21 victory over visiting San Clemente in Week 5. Humphreys has heated up with six trips to the end zone over his last two games … With one of the most prolific passing attacks in high school football, CdM is averaging 43.4 points per game … Huntington Beach’s defensive front has provided most of the highlights for the Oilers this season, led by Bova and his five sacks off the edge.

Andrew Turner
