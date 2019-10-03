College Roundup: UC Irvine women’s soccer edges UC Riverside

Sophomore forward Alex Jaquez scored the game-winning goal in the second overtime period, lifting the UC Irvine women’s soccer team to a 1-0 win at home over UC Riverside in a Big West Conference opener on Thursday.

The Anteaters, who are 2-9 overall, snapped a six-match losing streak.

UCI plays at Hawaii in a conference match on Oct. 10 at 10 p.m.

Alex Jaquez seals the deal!🐜🍴 pic.twitter.com/aeC4pWufov — UCI W Soccer (@UCIwsoc) October 4, 2019

Vanguard 3, The Master’s 1: Ayanna Suarez scored twice for the Lions, who started Golden State Athletic Conference play at home on Thursday.

Devin Spolsdoff had a goal for Vanguard (5-1-2).

MEN’S SOCCER

UC Irvine 3, Loyola Marymount 3 (2 OT): Christian Gutierrez had a goal and two assists in the Anteaters’ nonconference road match against the No. 22-ranked Lions on Thursday.

UC Irvine (3-4-4) begins Big West Conference play at home against UC Riverside on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Vanguard 1, The Master’s 0: Andrew Robles scored in the 85th minute for the host Lions in Thursday’s Golden State Athletic Conference match.

Goalkeeper Victor Negrete made two saves for Vanguard, which is 6-3 overall and plays at Hope International on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

