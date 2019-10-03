Week 6 High School Football Preview: Fountain Valley vs. Newport Harbor

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Newport Harbor High

Key Barons: Sr. RB/FS Tanner Ciok; Sr. WR/CB Blake Anderson; Sr. RB/LB Carlos Salazar; Jr. QB Jimmy Russell

Key Sailors: Jr. QB Cole Lavin (86 of 129 passing for 1,002 yards, 11 TDs and four INTs); Jr. RB Justin McCoy (81 carries for 365 yards and five TDs); Sr. LB Johnny Brigandi; Sr. WR Aidan Goltz (28 catches for 297 yards and three TDs)

Breakdown: Two improved teams meet in a key Sunset League opener as Fountain Valley (3-2) travels to play at Newport Harbor (5-0) ... Barons first-year coach Chris Anderson is plenty familiar with Davidson Field as he was the offensive line coach at Newport Harbor from 2010-17 ... Anderson also has former longtime Sailors assistant coach Garrett Govaars as his offensive coordinator ... Fountain Valley, coming off a bye, is ranked No. 10 in CIF Southern Section Division 7 ... The Barons are averaging 43 points per game during a three-game winning streak, and Russell threw five touchdown passes — four to Anderson — in a 42-6 win over Agoura on Sept. 20 ... Lavin also threw five touchdowns in Newport Harbor’s 48-7 win over San Marino last week but exited late with a left knee injury ... The Sailors are ranked No. 2 in Division 9 ... Four of the Sailors’ five Sunset League games are at home, with next week’s game at Huntington Beach the only exception.

