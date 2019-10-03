Week 6 High School Football Preview: Marina vs. Laguna Beach

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Laguna Beach High

Key Vikings: Sr. RB Pharoah Rush; Jr. QB Jack Miller; Jr. RB/LB Brantt Riederich; Sr. FB/LB Nathan O’Rourke

Key Breakers: Sr. QB Andrew Johnson (60 of 115 passing for 1,110 yards, 14 TDs and three INTs); Jr. RB/CB Jackson Golden (55 carries for 353 yards and four TDs); Sr. WR Raul Villalobos (eight catches for 243 yards and four TDs); Sr. WR/CB Noah Diver (13 catches for 305 yards and three TDs)

Breakdown: Marina (4-1) travels to play Laguna Beach (4-1) in the second-to-last nonleague game for each program ... The game is a Golden West Conference crossover game, as Marina plays in the Big 4 League and Laguna Beach plays in the conference’s other league, the Pac 4 League ... Marina, ranked No. 5 in CIF Southern Section Division 11, suffered its first loss last week, as a rally from a 22-point third quarter deficit fell short in a 28-24 loss to El Modena ... With a win, the Vikings would have five wins for the first time in coach Jeff Turley’s six-year tenure ... Laguna Beach, among others receiving votes in Division 12, beat Estancia 49-3 last week as Johnson threw three touchdowns and ran for another score ... The Breakers beat the Vikings 21-18 last season ... Laguna Beach has started the season 4-1 for the second straight year.

